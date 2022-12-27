Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 7,371 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

PHYS stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

