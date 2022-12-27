FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.10

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 208726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

