fuboTV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 66,907 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,695 put options.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $8,423,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 624,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 358,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

