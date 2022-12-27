Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 97,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,852. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

