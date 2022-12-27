GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.68. 83,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,435,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GameStop by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GameStop by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in GameStop by 63,400.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.