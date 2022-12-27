GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.68. 83,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,435,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GameStop by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GameStop by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in GameStop by 63,400.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.