Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

