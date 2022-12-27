Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.