Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.