GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 1%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 63,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 567,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The company has a market cap of £8.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.96.

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.