GDS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 308,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

