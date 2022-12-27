GDS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14.

