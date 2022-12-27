GDS Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 89,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

