GDS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.29.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

