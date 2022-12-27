GDS Wealth Management Purchases 4,383 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $128.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.