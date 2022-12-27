GDS Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

