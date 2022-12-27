GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

