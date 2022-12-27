Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. 7,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 751,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.25 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.