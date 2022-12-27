Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 774,137 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

