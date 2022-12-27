GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.10. GH Research shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4,204 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. UBS Group started coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on GH Research in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

GH Research Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

