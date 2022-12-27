Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Gifto has a market cap of $19.34 million and $11.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

