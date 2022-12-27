GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Stock Price Down 31.1%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) shares traded down 31.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

GlassBridge Enterprises Trading Down 31.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.