Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Glatfelter stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.78 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
