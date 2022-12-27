Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 1.14% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NORW. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 432.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000.
Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NORW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 57,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,601. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating).
