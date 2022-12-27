Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.25. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 13,522 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

