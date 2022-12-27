Gnosis (GNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $223.55 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $86.33 or 0.00511440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

