Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

Several research analysts have commented on FOOD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$33.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

