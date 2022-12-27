Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.24 and last traded at $36.25. 3,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,828.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $567,131.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $567,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 509,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $9,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

