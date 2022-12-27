Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 13th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.38). 503,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.84. The stock has a market cap of £548.79 million and a PE ratio of 814.29. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Cox bought 173,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £195,995.11 ($236,537.67).

