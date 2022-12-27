Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $1.62 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,489.14 or 0.14927125 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.25 or 0.05351648 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00500100 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.25 or 0.29631179 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
