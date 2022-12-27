Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,491.95 or 0.14844937 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $1.65 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $879.36 or 0.05238158 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00497224 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.77 or 0.29460793 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.