Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,132 shares.The stock last traded at $601.47 and had previously closed at $597.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on GHC. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Graham Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
