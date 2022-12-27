Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,132 shares.The stock last traded at $601.47 and had previously closed at $597.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHC. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Graham Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

