Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

GVA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $40.46.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 58.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 344.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GVA. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

