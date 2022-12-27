Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on January 17th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$105.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.57.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

