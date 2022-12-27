Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The business had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.72 per share, with a total value of C$119,584.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,584.05. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,930 shares of company stock worth $148,255 over the last 90 days.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

