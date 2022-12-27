Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The business had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Read More
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.