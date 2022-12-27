Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 36.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 419,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

