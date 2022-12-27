Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0725 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $1.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00414933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00866610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00094725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00611206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00257539 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

