Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

GPOVY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.