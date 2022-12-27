Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Grupo Carso Stock Performance
GPOVY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.64.
About Grupo Carso
