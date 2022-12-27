Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 764 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $232,432.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,318.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $26,350.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,995 shares of company stock worth $1,481,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

