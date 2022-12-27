Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.19. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hagerty Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 46.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

