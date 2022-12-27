Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.19. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Hagerty Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
