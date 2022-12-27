Head to Head Comparison: Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) & Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -33.40% -31.28% Xenetic Biosciences -445.07% -42.52% -39.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Context Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,190.32%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Context Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.46 million N/A N/A Xenetic Biosciences $1.16 million 4.05 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers. The company is also developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for gynaecologic cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

