Helium Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00010818 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $247.15 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008439 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $867.12 or 0.05163512 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00498626 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,707,037 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
