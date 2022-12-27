Hendley & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

