HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $598,852.76

HI (HI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, HI has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $63.15 million and approximately $598,852.76 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039807 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02249366 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $641,761.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

