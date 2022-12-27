HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.89 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $61.89 million and $619,514.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00227926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0221406 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $499,203.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.