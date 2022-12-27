Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $139.50 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008156 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $880.77 or 0.05274930 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00500164 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 490,766,239 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.