Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Horizon Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $668.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $136,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

