HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 259,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 215,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of C$76.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

