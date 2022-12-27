Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.6% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 5,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,995. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.59). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.88%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -555.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

