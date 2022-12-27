IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. IES has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at IES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In related news, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter worth $2,112,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in IES by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IES by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IES by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

