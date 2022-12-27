Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.21. 11,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,409. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

